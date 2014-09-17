* Company expects net loss to hit $2.15 billion
By Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Sept 17 Sony Corp cut its
earnings outlook for the sixth time on Chief Executive Kazuo
Hirai's watch on Tuesday as it announced a massive impairment
change on its smartphone unit, which it has failed to grow
despite a rapidly expanding market.
Hirai said mobile would remain one of the three core
divisions of its electronics business, even though its shrinking
footprint and ballooning losses now threaten the prospects of
that flagship business scoring a profit this year.
Sony, which once chased the third spot in the smartphone
market behind giants Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics
Inc has been forced to scale back its ambitions in
the rapidly growing mobile market as with other consumer
electronics.
On Tuesday Sony said it taking a 180 billion yen ($1.7
billion) impairment charge, writing down goodwill from its
buyout of Ericsson when it made its mobile unit a
wholly owned subsidiary.
The Japanese firm widened its net loss forecast to 230
billion yen ($2.15 billion) for the year ending March 31 from a
previous forecast of a 50 billion yen loss, and said it would
forego paying a dividend for the first time since it listed in
1958.
"Whether they cut their forecast four, five or six times it
doesn't really matter. What's more important for the market is
whether this (restructuring) will put an end to their problems
as they've said it will," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager
at Bayview Asset Management in Tokyo.
Analysts said the news was in line with expectations after
Sony flagged a potential writedown on the mobile unit in July
and pegged it as a piece of a crucial restructuring plan Hirai
has promised to complete this year.
"I will be at the centre of making sure that restructuring
will be completed this year and that we will turn a profit in
the next financial year. A recovery is my responsibility," said
Hirai. "This is the first time we've not paid a dividend and we
feel that responsibility as management very heavily."
But the announcement emboldened some critics of Sony's
turnaround strategy and of Hirai, who took his post in 2012
promising to pull the firm's troubled electronics division into
the black by focusing on its mobile, gaming and imaging units.
"To be honest when you're a listed company there's a limit to
what restructuring and stripping off business units can do. A
private equity firm wouldn't buy a company with these kinds of
losses," said an investment banker who covers the technology
sector and has advised Sony in the past.
While the forecast revision could have been an embarrassment
for new Chief Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida, who assumed
his post in April promising the company would be more realistic
about its outlook, analysts said it showed his plans were on
track.
"This has shown that a sensible chief financial officer is
able to control the expansionist aspirations of business heads,
which, if unchecked, would lead to larger losses for Sony," said
Atul Goyal, analyst at Jefferies in Singapore.
On Tuesday Sony also said it expects an operating loss of 40
billion yen instead of a 140 billion yen profit flagged in July,
but held its target of a 400 billion yen operating profit in the
next business year.
NOT SO SMART
Sony had fallen behind in the rapidly expanding smartphone
market, lagging rivals such as Apple, Samsung and Chinese
upstarts such as Xiaomi, due to its lack of relationships with
carriers in the crucial U.S. and Chinese markets.
The company cut its profit outlook for its mobile business
to zero in July and trimmed its sales forecast for smartphones
to 43 million from 50 million, which would mark a 10 percent
increase on the year.
"For now, rather than chasing market share or unit sales we
will identify the market risks and emphasise profitability,"
Hirai said, adding that Sony would focus on regions with
stronger prospects.
Hirai also said Sony will cut around 1,000 of the 7,100
staff in its mobile unit during the current business year. The
cost of reducing headcount will be outlined when Sony announces
its results for the July to September quarter at the end of
October.
That could push the unit into the red, below a current
forecast of just breaking even and potentially threaten the
prospects of its electronics division scoring a profit this
year, a goal Hirai has said he would achieve at all costs.
Shares of Sony closed down 1.8 percent before the
announcement on Wednesday, versus a 0.5 percent fall in the
broader market.
($1 = 107.23 Japanese yen)
