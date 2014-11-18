TOKYO Nov 18 Japan's Sony Corp said it
is aiming to garner up to $11 billion in revenue from its movie
business in three years time, a 36 percent increase over levels
forecast for the current financial year.
Sony Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai also told an investors
conference that he plans to set mid-term growth targets for the
whole company this business year.
Sony said in a statement it was aiming for revenue of $10
billion to $11 billion in the financial year ending in March
2018, compared with $8.1 billion forecast for this business
year.
It also said that it is targeting revenue of $4.8 billion to
$5.2 billion from its music division in three years time, which
compares with a forecast of $4.8 billion for the current
financial year.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Ritsuko Ando; Writing by
Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Stephen Coates)