UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
TOKYO May 24 Japan's Sony Corp said on Tuesday it expects operating profit to rise just 2 percent in the year through March 2017, weighed down by damage from deadly earthquakes that halted production at its image sensor plant in Kumamoto.
The company forecast profit of 300 billion yen ($2.75 billion) from 294.2 billion yen a year prior. The outlook was far below the 409.1 billion yen average of 27 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Sony had delayed announcing its earnings forecasts from late April as initially scheduled to assess the impact of the earthquakes that struck last month. ($1 = 109.2400 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.