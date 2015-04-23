A reception staff walks under a logo of Sony Corp at its headquarters in Tokyo February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Shares of Sony Corp (6758.T) rose 3 percent in early trade on Thursday after the company raised its earnings estimates for the fiscal year just ended, bolstered by higher-than-expected sales of video games and digital cameras.

The stock was trading at 3,786 yen at 0006 GMT after touching 3,800 yen, near the 6-1/2 year high of 3,827.5 set last week.

The consumer electronics firm now expects operating profit of 68 billion yen for the year ended March 31, versus its prior estimate of 20 billion yen and above market expectations of about 50 billion yen.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Michael Perry)