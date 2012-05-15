* South Korean rivals plan OLED TVs this year
* Sony still in talks with Taiwan's AU Optronics - sources
* Panasonic shares down as much as 4 pct, Sony off 3.3 pct
By Reiji Murai and Mari Saito
TOKYO, May 15 Sony Corp and Panasonic
Corp are in talks to develop the technology to mass
produce next-generation OLED televisions, sources close to the
matter said on Tuesday, but may already be running to catch up
with South Korean rivals in a technology widely seen replacing
current LCD TVs.
Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics
plan to sell 55-inch OLED televisions, which are as
slim as 4 millimetres and consume less power and offer sharper
images than liquid crystal display sets, by the year-end.
Sony pioneered the technology with the world's first OLED TV
in 2007, but halted production of the $2,000 screens three years
later because of the global downturn. Sony still makes OLED
screens costing as much as $26,000 for high-end customers.
Japanese firms that dominated the global TV market in the
1980s and 1990s have been battered by their aggressive Korean
rivals, along with weak demand for the TVs they make and a
stronger yen that makes their exports more expensive. Sony,
Panasonic and Sharp Corp reported a combined net loss
of more than $20 billion in the year to end-March.
Those Japanese woes coincide with a battle in the TV market
between credit-card-thin organic light emitting diode (OLED) and
ultra-high definition sets. Shipments of OLED TVs may grow to
2.1 million sets in 2015 from just 34,000 this year, according
to research firm IHS Inc.
Mass producing affordable OLED TV screens - the technology
is used on smaller smartphones and tablets - will be key to
future growth, and already the Japanese may be late to the game.
"Overseas competitors have gotten a head start in this area
and I feel like they're stepping into this too late," said
Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan.
"There's no question OLED TVs are going to be the mainstream.
The issue is price and size of the displays."
"Japanese makers haven't been able to produce OLED TVs that
are as large as Samsung's ... I think there's an element of
Japanese pride to this - the fact that Panasonic and Sony will
work together to produce OLEDs to beat their Asian rivals. But I
do have serious doubts on whether they can catch up," he said.
Shares in Sony, which makes Bravia TVs, and Panasonic, which
sells TVs under the Viera brand, fell sharply on Tuesday - with
Sony down as much as 3.3 percent and Panasonic off 4 percent -
continuing a slide that has seen both drop to their lowest
levels in more than three decades as investors doubt they have
the strategy to turn around their loss-making TV businesses.
"Both Sony and Panasonic would not be successful if they
were to develop and sell OLED televisions alone. They have no
choice but to find a partner," said Makoto Kikuchi, chief
executive officer at Myojo Asset Management. "It (tie-up) is a
plus, but their earnings wouldn't be rosy in the short-term
because of this."
TALKING WITH TAIWAN
As a way to spread development costs, Sony has been in talks
with Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp on a possible tie-up
to produce OLED televisions, an industry source said last month.
One option may be for Panasonic to join those
talks.
"I think the (Sony-Panasonic) tie-up is to make sure they
can stay ahead of the Korean rivals in terms of technology
because Samsung and LG have expanded very quickly and have the
capacity ready. AUO is also under financial pressure and a
technological bottleneck in OLED," said H.P. Chang, head of
research at Taiwan-based LCD industry research company Witview.
"If Sony and Panasonic need to have a partner to enlarge
production scale, AU is likely their only choice," he added.
Panasonic plans to invest about 30 billion yen in its Himeji
plant in western Japan for a test production line of OLED
panels, the industry source said, and outgoing Panasonic
President Fumio Ohtsubo said last week the company was unlikely
to do all necessary investment in OLED panels on its own.
"It's important to reduce investment risk by finding the
best partner," he told a news conference after releasing
full-year results.
The Nikkei business daily reported earlier on Tuesday that
Sony and Panasonic were in talks on OLED technology development.
"The content of the report is not announced by Panasonic,
said Kyoko Ishii, senior coordinator of global corporate PR for
Panasonic. "Panasonic will continue its development and
verification of OLED based on the result of research the company
has been doing at its laboratories. The timing of the
commercialization of OLED has not been decided yet."
Sony declined comment on Tuesday.
The cost of insuring Sony's debt against default has more
than doubled in the past two months. Five-year credit default
swaps have widened by more than 180 basis points
to around 340 basis points - meaning it costs upwards of
$340,000 a year for five years to insure $10 million of Sony's
debt. Sony has around $5.5 billion of bonds outstanding, Thomson
Reuters data show.