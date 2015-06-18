By Ritsuko Ando and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, June 19 Japan's once-mighty electronics
makers have lost billions of dollars from TVs but Sony Corp
and Panasonic Corp won't quit, saying
retreating from the world's living rooms would close the door to
more promising businesses.
Consumer electronics account for a shrinking portion of
income after restructuring focused Sony on gaming and image
sensors and Panasonic on electric car batteries. But TVs remain
among their best-known products.
Staying in the TV market - particularly at the premium end -
keeps the pair relevant and ensures their brands and quality are
at the forefront when consumers shop for other electronics, they
said. Sony, for example, said it saw a strong correlation
between sales trends for its TVs and audio systems.
That makes it worth persevering in a TV market dominated by
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and cheaper Asian rivals,
with Sony and Panasonic content to hold modest shares by
focusing on high-margin, high-definition "4K" models.
"TVs are the soul of Sony and we don't want to be without
them," Ichiro Takagi, head of Sony's home entertainment and
sound business, told Reuters in an interview.
Investors have long speculated about Sony and Panasonic
gradually exiting TVs, reflecting Japan's declining position in
the tech sector. But analysts also said sticking it out was
worthwhile as long as they were profitable.
"Especially for Sony... If they quit TVs, there's a chance
that the Sony brand will be diminished," said Junya Ayada at
Daiwa Securities.
Sony holds 7 percent of an industry it once revolutionised
with its Trinitron technology, while Panasonic has 4 percent.
South Korean leaders Samsung and LG Electronics Inc
together hold about 40 percent.
"There was a time when we were going after volume, and we
totally lost that race," said Takagi. "Even in the days of the
Trinitron, we only had a share of around 10 percent. I think 10
percent is appropriate now."
RESTRUCTURING
Under Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai, Sony has shed thousands
of jobs and sold off its personal computer (PC) unit after
several years of losses. Hirai has not ruled out dispensing with
the TV arm as well if it fails to stay profitable.
But Takagi said an exit was now less than likely after cost
cutting helped the unit book a small operating profit in the
last business year, its first in over a decade.
Moreover, Sony - with interests ranging from its Hollywood
studio to PlayStation videogames - aims to recapture its cachet
as an entertainment-to-electronics group through increased
collaboration across the company, Takagi said.
TVs encapsulated the sound and picture technology developed
by the various businesses, he said. Sony is also aiming for a
high-end comeback in audio, earlier this year introducing a
portable music player that costs over $1000.
"Historically, TVs have been at the centre," Takagi said.
"When sales rose, sales in audio and home theatre rose as well.
As the TV operations recover... we'll see a rise in audio
sales."
Pointing to a revival are Sony's 4K televisions. Last year,
Sony quadrupled its share of TV sales at Best Buy Co Inc
, the largest U.S. consumer electronics chain, to 12
percent by concentrating on large, high-end models, Takagi said.
Analyst Hisakazu Torii at DisplaySearch said Japanese TV
manufacturers had little choice but to focus on high-end models,
particularly when faced with a rival like Samsung whose
smartphone success has given it overwhelming resources.
But 4K TVs already account for nearly 40 percent of sets
with screens larger than 50 inches, meaning they were starting
to lose exclusivity, he said.
Analysts say consumers, particularly in the United States,
are increasingly opting for larger sets for their living rooms
to watch movies and live events, while opting for PCs and
smartphones instead of small bedroom TVs.
"Once 4K penetration goes beyond 70 percent, that means
commoditisation and price competition," Torii said.
SMARTPHONES
Panasonic, on the other hand, has not seen a comparable
upturn, and is increasingly out-sold by previously little-known
Chinese manufacturers such as TCL Corp.
Its TV division reported seven consecutive years of loss
while the overall company turned itself around by focusing on
automotive technologies and high-margin home appliances.
But Masahiro Shinada, head of Panasonic's TV business, said
maintaining a presence in television made it easier to sell more
profitable white goods - not only by lifting the company's
image, but also winning cooperation from retailers who prefer to
deal with manufacturers of high-volume products such as TVs.
"They really open the way to selling refrigerators and
washing machines," he said.
Panasonic, like Sony, is looking to the high-end TV market
for prestige and profitability. But as consumers increasingly
watch content on the go, there is a risk of TVs losing their
status as brand-defining devices.
"Your kids' cellphones are Samsung, those kids become young
adults, those young adults become adults," said Mark Sasicki, TV
buyer at Abt Electronics - the largest single-store retailer in
the United States, spread over 37 acres of a Chicago suburb. "It
plays into their appliance business."
