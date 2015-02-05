(Adds comments from employees)
By Mary Milliken and Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Feb 5 Amy Pascal will step down as
co-chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment after
hackers angry about a movie she championed mocking North Korea's
dictator exposed a raft of embarrassing emails between Pascal
and other Hollywood figures.
One of the most powerful women executives in Hollywood,
Pascal had kept a low profile since her emails were leaked by
hackers and widely reported by media, particularly one in which
she made racially insensitive remarks about President Barack
Obama's taste in films.
Sony Pictures said Pascal will step down from her current
post in May to launch her own production venture on the studio
lot with its financial backing.
Sony Pictures Chief Executive and Chairman Michael Lynton
told Reuters the emails leaked late last year played no role in
his and Pascal's decision not to renew her contract in March
2015.
The entertainment arm of Sony Corp was victim of the most
destructive cyber attack on a private company on U.S. soil.
The U.S. government has blamed the hack on North Korea after
the reclusive nation was angered by a Sony comedy "The
Interview," depicting the fictional assassination of leader Kim
Jong Un.
Pascal had greenlighted the movie, which opened in limited
release after the studio reversed a decision, condemned by
Obama, to cancel its theatrical release.
Having her emails laid out for all of Hollywood to see
appeared to be a big blow to the 56-year-old studio boss known
for her good relationships with actors and her backing of edgy
films like "Zero Dark Thirty" and "The Girl with the Dragon
Tattoo."
DEFENDERS OF PASCAL
In an email exchange between Pascal and producer Scott Rudin
that was reported by website Gawker, Rudin called famed actress
Angelina Jolie a "minimally talented spoiled brat" because of
her demands during a remake of "Cleopatra." Jolie has not
responded publicly to the remarks since the email exchange was
disclosed.
In another email, Pascal joked about President Obama's race
and his taste in movies. Pascal subsequently issued a public
apology for "insensitive and inappropriate" emails, and met with
civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, who did not call for
her to step down.
Several celebrities also came to her defense, arguing that
no one should have their private emails picked over in public.
"I would hope that we would not stand in such harsh judgment
in a moment of time when someone is hacked in their private
conversations," media mogul Oprah Winfrey told CNN when asked
about the remarks about Obama.
Pascal, who joined Sony's Columbia Pictures in 1988, said
she and Lynton had been discussing her transition to producer
for "quite some time."
"As the slate for the next two years has come together, it
felt like the right time to transition into this new role,"
Pascal was quoted in a statement from the company. "I am leaving
the studio in great hands."
Two employees at the studio in Culver City, California, said
they were not surprised that Pascal was leaving the post after
the tumult of recent months and that she will be missed.
"Amy really contributed to treating her employees really
well," one of the employees told Reuters on the condition of
anonymity because they are not authorized to speak.
SUCCESSION OPEN
Sony did not immediately disclose who would be taking over
her post. But Sony employees have said one possible successor
could be Michael De Luca, producer of "The Social Network" and
the upcoming "Fifty Shades of Grey," who was hired in 2013 as
president of production at Sony's Columbia Pictures unit.
Lynton and Pascal have endured a tough few years, from an
activist investor's challenge to their leadership to job cuts
after a few notable bombs like "White House Down" and Will
Smith's "After Earth."
Lynton told Reuters last month that the costs of the hacking
episode, which crippled the computer network for months, would
be amply covered by insurance and that there were no more
restructuring plans for the studio.
Lynton said in that interview that a major challenge would
be reestablishing trust in the company and Hollywood after
sensitive information such as salaries and private emails was
posted online.
"I am very confident we can return to normal, but I think
that level of transparency on some of those issues creates trust
issues," he said.
Pascal's new production venture will focus on film,
television and theater, the studio said. As part of a four-year
agreement, Sony Pictures will finance Pascal's venture and
retain distribution rights to the films.
(Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Dana Feldman in Los
Angeles; editing by Christian Plumb and Gunna Dickson)