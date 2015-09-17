TOKYO, Sept 17 The head of Sony Corp's
gaming division said sales of PlayStation 4 in China were
challenged by strict censorship rules, showing the country
remained a tough market even after it ended a ban on foreign
gaming consoles last year.
"We are still challenged somewhat with a censorship regime
that we have to work with. This can be time-consuming," Andrew
House, chief executive officer of Sony Computer Entertainment,
told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "The challenge is to
work with their censorship constraints."
Sony started selling PlayStation 4 consoles in China in
March, hoping to capitalise on the end of the 14-year ban. But
Beijing's tough censorship rules have limited the number of
gaming titles.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Reiji Murai; Editing by
Chang-Ran Kim)