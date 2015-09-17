* PlayStation 4 start in China no "rocket launch"-Sony
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Sept 17 China's strict censorship rules
are limiting Sony Corp's sales of PlayStation 4 in the
country even after a ban on foreign gaming consoles was lifted
last year, the head of the Japanese company's gaming division
said.
"We are still challenged somewhat with a censorship regime
that we have to work with. This can be time-consuming," Andrew
House, chief executive officer of Sony Computer Entertainment,
told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
Sony started selling PlayStation 4 consoles in China in
March, hoping to capitalise on the end of the 14-year ban. But
Beijing's tough censorship rules have limited the number of
gaming titles.
"I don't think it has been a kind of a rocket launch start,"
House said, while adding that he still saw "tremendous potential
for gaming as an entertainment medium in China".
House was speaking on the sidelines of the Tokyo Game Show.
A day earlier, the company said it was slashing PlayStation 4
prices in Asia in an effort to bolster sales.
PlayStation, along with camera sensors, have helped to
offset a slump in sales of Sony's traditional consumer
electronics such as smartphones and TVs. The company expects
operating profit to more than quadruple this fiscal year.
Sony has sold about 25 million PlayStation 4 game consoles
since its late 2013 launch, almost double the sales of Microsoft
Corp's XBox One, according to market research firm VGChartz.
In July the company raised its PlayStation 4 sales outlook
to 16.5 million units from 16 million for the current fiscal
year through March. House said he was comfortable with that
outlook and was hopeful it would be exceeded.
"Our hope would be that there is further upside there,
particularly in Europe, where the market seems to be
extraordinarily strong, that may be the case," he said
