Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
TOKYO Sony Corp on Wednesday said sales of its PlayStation 4 video game console exceeded 30.2 million units as of Nov. 22, as global price cuts ahead of the year-end holiday season bolstered demand.
The PlayStation 4, which went on sale in late 2013, has been Sony's fastest-selling game console, the Japanese electronics manufacturer said. It hit sales of 20 million consoles in March.
The console helped Sony book its highest second-quarter operating profit in eight years.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
MONTREAL/PARIS A United Nations agency has launched an effort to craft global guidance for the use of laptops and other portable electronics in passenger aircraft cabins after selective bans by the United States and Britain upset airline passengers as well as Middle Eastern carriers.