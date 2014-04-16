(Recasts first paragraph with full-year target; adds executive
quote)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Sony Corp sold
more than 7 million PlayStation 4 units as of April 6 and is
struggling to keep pace with demand for the video game console,
the company said on Wednesday.
"Although we are still facing difficulties keeping up with
the strong demand worldwide, we remain steadfast in our
commitment to meet the needs of our customers," Andrew House,
president and group chief executive officer of Sony Computer
Entertainment, said in a statement.
In February, the Japanese company had said it sped past its
full-year target of 5 million units by the end of March this
year. It had sold 6 million PlayStation 4 units as of March 2.
PlayStation 4 software sales - retail and digital - touched
20.5 million copies worldwide as of April 13, the company said
in its statement.
The console went on sale on Nov. 29 in the United States,
Western Europe and Latin America, around the same time that
rival Microsoft Corp's Xbox One was released. That
console topped 3 million units at the end of last year.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak. Editing by Andre Grenon and
Cynthia Osterman)