(Adds comparisons with PS3 and Xbox One sales, details about
software, in paragraphs 1, 3-7)
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Sony Corp said
on Wednesday it sold more than 7 million PlayStation 4 videogame
consoles in just over four months to April 6, double the number
of the older version, PlayStation 3, sold in about the same time
frame after its launch.
Sony is struggling to keep pace with demand for the
videogame console, the Japanese company said in a statement.
"Although we are still facing difficulties keeping up with
the strong demand worldwide, we remain steadfast in our
commitment to meet the needs of our customers," Andrew House,
president and group chief executive officer of Sony Computer
Entertainment, said in the statement.
Sales have outpaced those of PlayStation 3, which sold 3.5
million units between its launch in November 2006 and the end of
March 2007, a Sony spokeswoman said.
The $399 PlayStation 4 went on sale on Nov. 29 in the United
States, Western Europe and Latin America, around the same time
that rival Microsoft Corp's Xbox One was released.
Sales of Xbox One, which is priced at $499, topped 3 million
units at the end of last year. To fire up sales, Microsoft last
month began offering a $450 bundle that included the console and
the exclusive shooter game "Titanfall" from Electronic Arts Inc
.
PlayStation 4 software sales - retail and digital - totalled
20.5 million copies worldwide by April 13, Sony said in the
statement.
Gamers can expect to have a choice of 120 PlayStation 4
titles in 2014, including "Destiny" from Activision Blizzard Inc
and "NBA 2K15" from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Andre Grenon, Cynthia
Osterman and Mohammad Zargham)