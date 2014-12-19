TOKYO Dec 19 The head of Sony Computer
Entertainment, the Japanese electronic group's video
gaming division, said holiday sales of its PlayStation 4 gaming
console in Europe were so strong that it was fighting to keep up
with demand.
"If I look at Europe I think it is potentially, for the
second year running, going to be quite inventory challenged,"
Sony Computer Entertainment CEO Andrew House told Reuters on
Friday.
He did not give specific numbers, and said the company was
doing its best to bolster production and logistics to deal with
the strong demand.
"I'm not going to say you won't be able to find a
PlayStation 4," he said. "I think it's going to be kind of hand
to mouth in terms of that market."
House said December sales in the United States had been in
line with the company's earlier expectations, but conditions had
been "tougher" in the previous month due to aggressive pricing
by its competition.
Rival Microsoft offered big discounts in the U.S.
market for its XBox One consoles in November.
The Japanese market was "challenged," he said, as more
consumers were playing games on their mobile phones rather than
on videogame consoles.
The PlayStation 4, launched in the United States and Europe
in November last year, sold over 13 million units globally as of
September, making it the fastest selling PlayStation model since
the console's launch in 1994.
Sony is counting on its gaming business to partially offset
weakness in its mobile division.
