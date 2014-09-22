Sept 22 Sony Corp said PlayStation TV
set-top box, which allows users to access movies and TV episodes
from the PlayStation store, will hit stores in the United States
and Canada on Oct. 14.
The price for a standalone PlayStation TV (PS TV) is $99.99,
the company wrote in a blog. For $139.99, customers can get a
wireless controller, an 8 GB memory card and "The Lego Movie"
videogame along with the PS TV. (bit.ly/1r0IVFT)
Around 700 games will be available to PS TV users, including
"Metal Gear Solid" and the franchise "Killzone: Mercenary".
PS TV was released in Japan and other Asian countries under
the name "PlayStation Vita TV" last fall. Sony is trying to
expand its entertainment network services to compete against
players like Amazon.com Inc.
Sony did not say when it will launch its online TV service.
The company signed a deal earlier this month to carry 22
Viacom Inc channels, including Comedy Central and MTV,
on its planned online TV.
PlayStation boss Shaun Layden told tech blog Re/code in June
the company was "on track" to unveil its product some time this
year. (on.recode.net/1paUBjE)
Sony's web TV service will join the ranks of an already
crowded market with devices from Apple Inc, Amazon.com
Inc and Roku.
