TOKYO Feb 2 Sony Corp aims to return to the black on an operating basis and achieve about 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion) in operating profit in the next fiscal year, as it looks to halve losses in its TV business, CFO Masaru Kato told reporters.

The Japanese consumer electronics company earlier on Thursday slashed its operating income forecast to a loss of 95 billion yen for the current year ending in March, from a profit of 20 billion yen in its previous outlook, stung by a slide in sales at its TV unit as well as a strong yen and other factors.