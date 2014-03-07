TOKYO, March 7 Sony Corp said on Friday
that it would book about a 10 billion yen ($97 million) profit
in the next fiscal quarter on the sale of Tokyo property, as it
disposes of assets under a turnaround effort.
The gain will be posted as operating profit for the first
quarter of the business year that begins on April 1, Sony said.
Sony has been selling off assets and restructuring
loss-making divisions, including its TV operations, as it tries
to restore its struggling consumer electronics business to
profitability.
The sale of the property to Sumitomo Realty & Development Co
Ltd for 16.1 billion yen is expected to be completed in
April, Sony said.
($1 = 103.0850 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Dominic Lau)