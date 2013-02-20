Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
NEW YORK Sony Corp (6758.T) took the wraps off its next-generation video game console called "PlayStation4" on Wednesday that will allow users to stream and play video games hosted on servers.
The company revealed the new console, which will succeed the seven-year-old PlayStation 3, in New York.
The controller dubbed "DualShock 4" will have a touch pad, Mark Cerny, lead system architect on PlayStation 4, said.
Sony purchased U.S. cloud-based gaming company Gaikai for $380 million in July. Using that technology, the new console will offer a cloud-gaming service, the company said.
(Reporting By Liana Baker; Editing by Gary Hill, Bernard Orr)
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
WASHINGTON A midnight tweet by Donald Trump unleashed a wave of sometimes mocking speculation by Internet users wondering what the U.S. president meant by writing "covfefe" in an apparently unfinished Twitter post that lingered online for hours.