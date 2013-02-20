BRIEF-AtmanCo announces a partnership agreement with Urbanimmersive
* Atmanco announces a partnership agreement with urbanimmersive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 20 Sony Corp took the wraps off its next-generation video game console called "PlayStation4" on Wednesday.
The company revealed the new console, which will succeed the seven-year-old PlayStation 3, in New York.
* Atmanco announces a partnership agreement with urbanimmersive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations