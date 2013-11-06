Nov 5 Sony Corp plans to charge a
monthly fee of $9.99 in the United States and 6.99 euros ($9.40)
in Europe for playing multiplayer online games on its
PlayStation 4 (PS4) console scheduled to debut this month, the
Nikkei business daily reported without citing sources.
Multiplayer games can be played for free on PlayStation 3.
Sony plans to charge 500 yen ($5.00) a month for multiplayer
games in Japan when the new console debuts in February, the
Nikkei said.
The $9.99 monthly option was announced by the company in
June this year, a spokeswoman for Sony Computer Entertainment
America told Reuters.
In addition to the monthly option, the company will continue
to offer its online multiplayer games service at an annual
membership fee of $49.99 or less than $5 a month, the
spokeswoman said.
Sony plans to make PS4 more attractive by including more
social networking functions, such as the ability to chat with
fellow players, the Nikkei reported.
Microsoft Corp's Xbox One will also launch this
month.