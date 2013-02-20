* Sony to host PlayStation event in New York on Wednesday
2300 GMT
* Sony expected to unveil PlayStation 3 successor
* Analysts expect new streaming features on new Sony game
console
By Tim Kelly and Malathi Nayak
TOKYO, Feb 20 Sony Corp is expected to
showcase a new PlayStation console on Wednesday in a pre-emptive
strike against Microsoft Corp's bid to make its Xbox
the world's leading hub for household entertainment.
The rare PlayStation event in New York comes amid industry
speculation that Microsoft is set to unveil the successor to its
Xbox 360, which beats the seven-year-old PlayStation 3's online
network with features such as voice commands on interactive
gaming and superior connectivity to smartphones and tablets.
"Their focus is on establishing a beachhead for the next
generation of consoles, and that's what Feb. 20 is all about,"
said P.J. McNealy, CEO and founder of Digital World Research.
"The reality is they have been playing catch-up."
Pushing ahead of Microsoft's Xbox and Nintendo Co Ltd's
new Wii U could help Sony revive an electronics
business hurt by a dearth of hit gadgets, a collapse in TV sales
and the convergence of consumer interest around tablets and
smartphones built by rivals Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd.
Tablets and smartphones already account for around 10
percent of the $80 billion gaming market. Those mobile devices,
analysts predict, will within a few years be as powerful as the
current slew of game-only consoles.
After six years, Sony PlayStation sales are just shy of
Xbox's 67 million installed base and well behind the 100-million
selling Wii, analysts said.
A lacklustre launch in November of the Wii successor, the
Wii U, gives Sony a chance to focus on toppling Microsoft as all
three battle the encroachment of casual gaming on tablets and
smartphones. Nintendo cut its sales target to 4 million machines
from 5.5 million for the year ending March 31.
STREAMING
Microsoft's answer to the casual gaming threat has been
software that gives users extra content and allows them to surf
the Internet from their mobile devices. The Xbox already streams
Netflix and ESPN and links to tablets and smartphones using
Windows or Apple's iOS and Google Inc's Android. Sony's
PS3 online network has lagged.
"For Sony, they have to come out and make this PlayStation
event the definitive statement of why gamers need to adopt the
PlayStation 4 or PlayStation Orbis or whatever they end up
calling it," said Greg Miller, PlayStation executive editor at
video game site IGN.com.
Sony's purchase in July of U.S. cloud-based gaming company
Gaikai for $380 million hints that the Japanese company will
pursue a similar streaming strategy to Microsoft. Sony, industry
watchers say, may also offer an expanded range of free games to
counter the threat from casual gaming.
Sony, which under its CEO Kazuo Hirai is focusing on gaming,
mobile devices and cameras, needs a hit product. But by betting
on a PS3 successor, Hirai, whose most profitable business is
life insurance, risks deepening consumer electronic losses as he
will have to sell consoles at below the manufacturing cost to
gain market traction.
That choice is made harder because the other two pillars of
Hirai's new Sony - cameras and mobile - are losing money.
Sony expects to post a $1.4 billion operating profit in the
current fiscal year. Yet, much of that rebound is gains from
offloading real estate, including $1.1 billion for its New York
headquarters.
The PlayStation event in New York starts at 2300 GMT (1800
EST).