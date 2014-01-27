TOKYO Jan 27 Moody's Investors Service cut Sony
Corp's debt rating to junk status on Monday,
highlighting challenges in its television and PC businesses and
pressure on profitability at its entire core consumer
electronics operation.
The company has promised a rebound in its hardware business
and Moody's noted progress in its restructuring as well as its
profitable operations in games and other business areas.
"Sony's profitability is likely to remain weak and
volatile," the ratings agency said in a statement, noting the
effect on Sony of a rapid rise in the use of smartphones.
Its strategy of sticking to highly competitive consumer
markets, where it is battling South Korea's Samsung Electronics
, contrasts with a switch in focus by Panasonic Corp
to supplying batteries and components to automakers and
other industry clients, boosting its earnings outlook.
Sony said its TV business posted a 9.3 billion yen ($91
million) operating loss for the three months to end-September,
while forecasting its PC business will be in the red for the
year to end-March, without disclosing figures.
Moody's cut its rating one notch to Ba1 from Baa3, depriving
it of its investment grade status, having put the rating on
review for a downgrade on Nov. 1. The outlook is stable.
Ratings agency Fitch cut Sony's debt rating to junk in
November 2012, while Standard & Poor's lowered its debt rating
on the company in September 2012 to BBB, two notches above junk,
and maintains a negative outlook.
In December, Moody's affirmed Panasonic's ratings at Baa3,
while changing the outlook to stable from negative.
Moody's acknowledged that Sony had made progress in cutting
fixed costs and consolidating manufacturing plants, while
managing continued profitability in segments such as games and
imaging products, but said the company faced challenges to
improve and stabilise its overall profitability.
Sony's PlayStation 4 has posted strong sales since its
launch in November, but Moody's said the game segment's
profitability would not improve to the extent seen in 2010.
($1 = 102.3550 Japanese yen)
