* S&P says Sony hobbled by costs, price erosion, competition
* S&P says TV unit turnaround key to Sony recovery
TOKYO Feb 8 Standard and Poor's cut its
long-term debt rating on Sony Corp on Wednesday to
BBB+, warning it may drop the consumer electronics giant a
further notch within a year unless it shows it can achieve a
significant turnaround in profitability.
The rating action will put more pressure on incoming CEO
Kazuo Hirai to move quickly to stem losses, particularly in a
floundering television unit on course for an eighth straight
year of losses amid slumping demand and savage competition from
foreign rivals led by Samsung Electronics.
A lower rating mean the company has to pay investors more to
borrow or refinance loans.
"We could lower the ratings further if we see no meaningful
sign of a recovery in earnings within the next six to 12
months," S&P said in a statement.
"The major reason for the extended losses is Sony's strategy
to aggressively expand its global market share despite strong
competition, a massive erosion of prices and its high cost
structure compared with overseas competitors," S&P said.
Sony warned in an earnings announcement on Feb. 2 that it
was heading for a bigger-than-expected $2.9 billion loss in the
year ending on March 31.
A day earlier Sony had named Hirai, 51, to succeed Howard
Stringer at its helm. Hirai, a 28-year veteran of Sony who is
best known for returning the PlayStation gaming unit to profit,
takes over on April 1.
S&P estimates that Sony's ratio of total debt to capital
will reach 40 percent by the end of March compared with 35
percent a year earlier.
Sony was also downgraded by ratings agency Moody's last
month, being cut to Baa1 from A3. Moody's also downgraded
Japanese rival Panasonic Corp, citing concerns about
continuing losses at its TV unit.