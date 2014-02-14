TOKYO Feb 14 Standard & Poor's cut its
long-term credit rating on Sony Corp one notch to BBB-,
just above junk status, citing the electronics division's
declining competitiveness in an increasingly competitive
industry and a slower-than-expected recovery in profitability.
The outlook for the rating is negative.
Last month, Moody's Investors Service cut its debt rating on
Sony to junk, following a similar move by Fitch more than a year
earlier, as Sony's TV and PC operations faced especially
daunting challenges.
Sony earlier this month announced it would sell off its PC
business and put its TV operations into a separate unit, while
forecasting a 110 billion yen ($1.08 billion) net loss for the
year to end-March.
"Even taking into consideration the additional structural
reforms, S&P believes it will be difficult for the company to
significantly improve its profitability," the ratings agency
said.