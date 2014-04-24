Sony Corp (6758.T) will branch out into the real-estate business in August and plans to take the unit public in three years, the Nikkei reported without citing a source.

Sony recently set up a real-estate unit in Tokyo, with the aim of generating annual sales of 50 billion yen ($488.4 million) in five years, the newspaper said.

The real-estate foray marks the first initiative of a new project team at Sony that specializes in creating new businesses and aims at developing more than 10 new businesses over the next three years, the business daily reported.

($1 = 102.3850 Japanese Yen)

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore, Editing by Simon Jennings)