A Renesas Electronics Corp's chip is pictured at the company's office in Tokyo March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

TOKYO Sony Corp(6758.T) may buy a factory from chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp(6723.T) to boost production of its imaging sensors to meet rising demand from Chinese smartphone makers, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Negotiations are ongoing and no agreement has been reached, the sources said. Both companies declined to comment on the matter.

Sony is looking to increase production of its CMOS imaging sensors, which are used in smartphones including Apple Inc AAPl.O's iPhone and Samsung Electronics' (005930.KS) Galaxy smartphones. The company currently has about a third of the global market for the sensors.

