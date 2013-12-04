By Reiji Murai and Sophie Knight
TOKYO Dec 4 Sony Corp may buy a
Japanese factory from chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp
to boost production of its imaging sensors as demand
rises from smartphone makers, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Negotiations are ongoing and no agreement has been reached,
the sources said. Both companies declined to comment on the
matter.
Imaging sensors have been a rare success for Sony, which has
come to dominate the CMOS sector, claiming a third of the market
in 2012 according to research firm Techno Systems Research.
Sony's CEO, Kazuo Hirai, has identified the sensors as one of
the pillars of his company's revival.
The global CMOS sensor market is forecast to grow 60 percent
over the next five years to 2017 to $12.28 billion, according to
Techno Systems Research, as demand for smartphones continues to
expand, particularly in China.
Sony says it is hoping to find new customers for its CMOS
sensors, which are also used in Apple Inc's iPhone and
Samsung Electronics' Galaxy smartphones.
However, an analyst questioned whether Sony needs to
increase capacity of the sensors as demand outside the
smartphone segment wanes.
"If demand for CMOS sensors going into digital cameras is
declining, as seen in the 2Q results, then you have ready
capacity. Without more details about the price tag, it's
difficult to determine who benefits from this deal," said Atul
Goyal, equity analyst at Jefferies in Singapore.
Sony invested 220 billion yen ($2.15 billion) in CMOS
production in the three years to September, lifting capacity by
140 percent. It said it hopes to extend capacity by a further 20
percent in the next few years, with the bulk of this business
year's 60 billion yen budget for investment in semiconductors
going into CMOS.
One source close to the company say that it could choose to
spend that on increasing capacity at its existing plants in
Nagasaki and Kumamoto, instead of buying Renesas's factory in
Tsuruoka in northern Japan.