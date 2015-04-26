(Repeats story that ran Friday afternoon with no changes to
By Ritsuko Ando and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, April 24 A group of former top Sony Corp
executives has delivered an unusually blunt critique to
the firm's chief executive Kazuo Hirai, accusing him of losing
sight of innovation by focusing on cost-cutting.
At a meeting at Sony's Tokyo headquarters last Thursday,
five former executives, including PlayStation creator Ken
Kutaragi, took Hirai to task for failing to encourage the kind
of creativity that helped produce iconic gadgets such as the
Walkman, according to three people familiar with the meeting.
This sharp, behind-the-scenes criticism by alumni, known in
Japan as "old boys" who can retain influence long after
retirement, represents a new test for Hirai just as he has
fended off pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb to sell
off part of Sony's entertainment business.
The move threatens to undermine him at a time when he is
trying to show investors and employees that he can lead Sony
back to growth after the restructuring that cut around 15,000
jobs.
"Sony is like a ship that has set sail in the stormy weather
of the electronics business, led by a captain who's using a
flawed nautical map," Tamotsu Iba, a former Sony CFO and vice
chairman, said in a letter sent to board members and management
ahead of the meeting, which he attended.
"He doesn't have the sensibility or intellect to notice it's
wrong. Do board members, who should be in a position to
supervise the captain, not notice? Are they tolerating it, not
willing to point it out?"
A copy of the letter was reviewed by Reuters.
Iba's letter, which was a follow-up to a similar letter he
sent in January, did not directly call for Hirai's removal but
questioned his abilities as CEO and demanded hiring more
engineers and appointing fewer outsiders to the board of
directors.
Iba, Kutaragi and Sony all declined to comment for this
story.
THE OLD BOYS' NETWORK
Former company executives can wield a lot of influence in
Japan.
Ex-Sony executives played a role in the exit of Hirai's
predecessor Howard Stringer, people involved at the time said.
At automaker Honda Motor Co, Takanobu Ito stepped down
as CEO in February this year after coming under criticism from
two former CEOs over his handling of quality issues.
At Sony, Hirai has had to cut earnings forecasts six times
since becoming CEO in 2012, and while the company has just
raised its financial estimates for the year that ended in March,
it still expects a net loss of 126 billion yen.
Still, he has begun to win more confidence from investors,
with Sony's shares hitting a seven-year high last Thursday.
Hirai also has to strike a balance between maintaining
employee morale while cutting thousands of jobs to revamp Sony's
electronics business. After splitting off its ailing TV business
last year, Sony has announced it will do the same with other
units in its electronics business.
Some Sony staff say they are worried more units could go the
same way as the Vaio PC division which was sold off last year.
Sources said Iba and his allies, while holding Sony shares,
probably do not hold a large enough stake to vote out Hirai or
call a shareholder meeting. They also did not appear to have any
alternative CEO candidates in mind.
But if they decide to take their appeal to shareholders,
they could try to piggy-back on a move by proxy advisory firm
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), which recommends
investors vote against returning management at Japanese
companies which fail to achieve a five-year average return on
equity of at least 5 percent.
Most fund managers, however, are expected to ignore a
negative recommendation from ISS on Sony given the turnaround of
the past year that has seen Sony's shares surge by 90 percent.
