Egypt orders Qatari ambassador to leave in 2 days -foreign ministry
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
TOKYO Oct 19 Sony Corp said on Friday it would cut 2,000 jobs in the year to March 2013 as part of a restructuring plan aimed at speeding up reforms in its struggling electronics business.
The PlayStation maker said the restructuring, which is expected to save about 30 billion yen ($378.6 million) annually from the year starting next April, is expected to have only a limited impact on this year's earnings results.
COLOMBO, June 5 The Maldives said on Monday it was severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, following a coordinated move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.