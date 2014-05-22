* Sony says could triple op profit to 400 bln yen in
By Reiji Murai and Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 22 Sony Corp could take on
an equity partner in its TV unit, which has racked up losses
every year for a decade, but the Japanese consumer giant was not
thinking about selling or exiting the business, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
Sony plans to turn its struggling TV business into a
separate entity - Sony Visual Products Inc - within a few months
to boost transparency.
The splitting off of its TV unit had fired up speculation
about a sale, which CEO Kazuo Hirai sought to dispel.
"We are not thinking about selling our TV operations or
shutting them down or anything like that," he said.
"We're doing business in the competitive environment of a
market. I wouldn't rule out the possibility of an equity tie-up,
but right now we are not doing business under the assumption
that would happen."
Hirai, speaking on Thursday at a briefing outlining Sony's
annual strategy, acknowledged TV sales could fall below the
company's forecast for an industry-beating 20 percent rise this
fiscal year.
He said, however, that Sony had restructured the business so
it could withstand external shocks.
"We're aware of criticism that the TV target of 16 million
units this fiscal year is too high," he said.
"Even if those risks on volume are borne out, we've put in
place the capacity to minimise the impact on profitability in
the TV operations."
Sony, roundly criticised for its habit of making overly
optimistic forecasts that it repeatedly fails to meet, has
pledged that a blast of restructuring in its electronics
division this year will return the troubled unit to profit.
The company said it would be possible to expand operating
profit threefold in the 2015/16 business year to 400 billion
yen, with its aggressive restructuring expected to yield annual
cost savings of 100 billion yen.
Hirai's newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Kenichiro
Yoshida said the company did not plan to change the focus of its
electronics division away from the three core businesses of
mobile, imaging and games through the next fiscal year at least.
Hirai also reiterated that there were also risks in the
volatile smartphone market and that Sony would monitor
conditions carefully.
