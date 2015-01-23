TOKYO Jan 23 Sony Corp said it was
delaying the official submission of its third-quarter results
due to the massive cyberattack on Sony Pictures Entertainment,
which debilitated network systems at the Hollywood studio.
Sony said it will still hold a news conference on Feb. 4,
the originally scheduled date of its results announcement, to
give updated financial forecasts for the quarter.
But the company said most financial and accounting
applications at Sony Pictures will not be working until early
February, and that it has asked financial regulators to extend
the filing of its report to March 31 from Feb. 16.
