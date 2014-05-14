* Sony forecasts 50 bln yen net loss for year to March 2015
By Reiji Murai and Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 14 Sony Corp said it would
step up a broad restructuring this year to tackle bloated costs
and exit some unprofitable businesses, hoping to put behind it
years of persistent losses.
The Japanese consumer electronics giant, which warned on
Wednesday of a second consecutive net loss for this financial
year, is struggling to recover after being undercut by nimbler
Asian rivals in its key markets. Domestic peer Panasonic Corp
, by contrast, has turned around its business by
embracing industrial products and pursuing more corporate
clients rather than consumers.
Sony said it would spend 135 billion yen ($1.32 billion) on
restructuring in the year to March 31, adding to the 177.4
billion yen it spent in the previous year, as it sells off its
loss-making Vaio PC and disc storage businesses.
It forecast those costs will push it into a 50 billion yen
net loss for the 2014/15 financial year, its sixth loss in seven
years. Combined, these losses amount to nearly 1 trillion yen.
"We'll make this a year of biting the bullet on
restructuring," Chief Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida told
an earnings briefing. "I'd like to finish restructuring this
year."
The sluggish pace of Sony's turnaround had called into
question Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai's leadership after he
failed to achieve his goal of restoring the flagship electronics
division into the black. Sony had also cut its earnings guidance
three times for the financial year that ended on March 31.
Analysts said the management now finally appeared committed
to pushing ahead with changes, but doubts remained about the
company's ability to recover its earnings momentum.
"The markets are taking a positive view of its restructuring
but the question is when its earnings will start recovering
after that," said Rakuten Securities senior market analyst
Masayuki Doshida.
"The markets may think all the bad news has come out now, so
I expect Sony shares to rebound after an initial fall."
LAGGING PANASONIC
CFO Yoshida was brought back to Sony late last year from
So-net, a domestic Internet services subsidiary that had
achieved healthy profit margins under his leadership.
He became chief strategy officer in December and chief
financial officer in April, replacing executives appointed by
Hirai's predecessor, Howard Stringer.
Once again, Yoshida forecast Sony's electronics division
would return to profit this year, which would be its first
profit in four years. The key division, projected to earn a 125
billion yen operating profit this year, was freed of the
loss-making TV business which will be spun off into an
independent unit this year.
Yoshida said he would aim to reduce volatility in the
electronics business by promoting smartphone contracts with
corporate clients, for example.
Over the past 18 months, Sony's shares have lagged rival
Panasonic, which reported a profit last financial year after
posting $15 billion in combined losses in the two years to March
2013 during a sweeping restructuring.
Since its latest profit warning at the start of May, Sony's
shares have been largely flat, in line with the Tokyo benchmark
Nikkei average and outperforming Panasonic's 4 percent
drop.
Sony said operating profit in the 2014/15 financial year to
March 31 was expected to rise more than five times compared to
the year-ago level to 140 billion yen, falling short of the 227
billion yen average of 20 analysts' estimates from Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
Sony reported a 128.4 billion yen net loss for the 2013/14
financial year that ended March 31, in line with its own
forecast of a 130 billion net loss.
($1 = 102.2250 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Takashi Umekawa;
Editing by Edmund Klamann and Miral Fahmy)