UPDATE 2-S.Korea orders Hyundai, Kia to recall vehicles after whistleblower report
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
TOKYO Oct 29 Sony Corp swung on Thursday to a quarterly operating profit as strong videogame sales helped to offset a fall in smartphone sales and as the year-ago quarter had seen a big impairment charge.
Sony's operating profit for July-September came to 88 billion yen ($729 million), slightly above the 87.3 billion yen average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. In the same quarter last year, it booked a loss of 85.6 billion yen. ($1 = 120.7700 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.