TOKYO Jan 29 Sony Corp reported an 11
percent rise in quarterly operating profit on Friday as strong
sales of PlayStation 4 games helped offset a decline in sales of
image sensors, which had led the company's turnaround in the
previous year.
Sony said October-December operating profit rose to 202.1
billion yen ($1.68 billion) from 182.1 billion yen a year prior,
beating the average 175 billion yen forecast of 8 analysts
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company maintained its outlook for full-year operating
profit to grow to 320 billion yen from 68.5 billion in the
previous year.
($1 = 120.5500 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)