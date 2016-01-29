TOKYO Jan 29 Sony Corp reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly operating profit on Friday as strong sales of PlayStation 4 games helped offset a decline in sales of image sensors, which had led the company's turnaround in the previous year.

Sony said October-December operating profit rose to 202.1 billion yen ($1.68 billion) from 182.1 billion yen a year prior, beating the average 175 billion yen forecast of 8 analysts according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company maintained its outlook for full-year operating profit to grow to 320 billion yen from 68.5 billion in the previous year. ($1 = 120.5500 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)