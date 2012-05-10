TOKYO May 10 Japanese consumer electronics
giant Sony Corp posted a record net loss of 456.7
billion yen ($5.74 billion) for the year just ended, hit by
losses from its TV business, but forecast a return to profit at
an operating level in the current year.
The creator of the Walkman music player and PlayStation
games console forecast an operating profit of 180 billion yen
for the year to next March, compared with a consensus estimate
of 173 billion yen among 18 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. It forecast a full-year net profit of 30 billion yen.
In the year just ended, Sony posted an operating loss of
67.3 billion yen, lower than the average 95 billion yen loss
estimated by 17 analysts.
Hobbled by losses from its TV business and competition in
mobile phones and other devices from rivals Apple and
Samsung Electronics, Sony is struggling to make
money.
Under new CEO Kazuo Hirai, Sony is slashing costs and jobs
in a bid to turnaround its struggling TV unit. While considering
partnerships to help Sony compete better in TVs, Hirai is
looking to cameras, gaming and smartphones to spur growth.
Since the start of the year, Sony shares have dropped 12
percent, while the benchmark Nikkei 225 index has gained
nearly 7 percent. At current levels, Sony is worth less than a
tenth of Samsung and just 3 percent of Apple.