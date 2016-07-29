TOKYO, July 29 Japan's Sony Corp on
Friday reported a 42 percent decline in first-quarter operating
profit due to earthquake damage to one of its key image sensor
factories.
Profit reached 56.2 billion yen ($542.7 million) for
April-June, versus 96.9 billion yen in the same period a year
earlier.
The result compared with a Thomson Reuters Starmine
SmartEstimate of 7 billion yen drawn from 10 analysts.
The firm maintained its full-year profit forecast of 300
billion yen, a 2.0 percent rise over the previous year.
It also said it now estimates the April quake's impact on
overall business to be 80 billion yen, smaller than its initial
forecast of 115 billion yen.
