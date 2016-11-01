TOKYO Nov 1 Japan's Sony Corp on Tuesday reported a 48 percent decline in operating profit for the July-September quarter as earthquake damage continued to affect its cash-cow imaging sensor business.

Second-quarter profit fell to 45.7 billion yen ($435.90 million) from 88.0 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of 46.27 billion yen drawn from 10 analyst estimates.

The result comes a day after Sony lowered its full-year profit forecast by 10 percent to 270 billion yen due mainly to an impairment charge of 33 billion yen brought about by the sale of its battery business. ($1 = 104.8400 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)