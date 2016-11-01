TOKYO Nov 1 Japan's Sony Corp on
Tuesday reported a 48 percent decline in operating profit for
the July-September quarter as earthquake damage continued to
affect its cash-cow imaging sensor business.
Second-quarter profit fell to 45.7 billion yen ($435.90
million) from 88.0 billion yen a year earlier. That compared
with a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of 46.27 billion
yen drawn from 10 analyst estimates.
The result comes a day after Sony lowered its full-year
profit forecast by 10 percent to 270 billion yen due mainly to
an impairment charge of 33 billion yen brought about by the sale
of its battery business.
($1 = 104.8400 yen)
