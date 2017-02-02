TOKYO Feb 2 Sony Corp on Thursday cut
its full-year outlook for operating profit on Thursday after the
Japanese TV-to-gaming group took a $1 billion writedown on its
struggling movie business.
Sony forecast group operating profit of 240 billion yen
($2.13 billion) for the year ending in March, down from a
previous estimate of 270 billion yen.
It also said October-December operating profit fell to 92.4
billion yen from 202.1 billion yen a year earlier.
The company said earlier this week it had cut the goodwill
value of its movie business by 112.1 billion yen due to a
dimming outlook for earnings from DVD and Blu-ray discs.
($1 = 112.5700 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)