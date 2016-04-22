TOKYO, April 22 Japanese electronics giant Sony
Corp said on Friday it would delay announcing earnings
forecasts for this business year as it continues to assess the
impact of the powerful earthquakes that have halted its image
sensor plant in southern Japan.
Sony said it would release the forecasts some time in May,
instead of on April 28, when it is due to announce results for
the year that ended in March.
The company also said in a statement that the suspension of
operations at the factory in Kumamoto could have an adverse
impact on its operating results, particularly in the image
sensors and digital cameras segments.
Some equipment and clean rooms were damaged at the plant, it
said.
Sony on Thursday cut its profit estimate by 9.4 percent for
the year just ended, as slowing global smartphone sales dented
demand for its camera modules.
