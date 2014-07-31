KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.
TOKYO, July 31 Sony Corp, Panasonic Corp and Japan Display Inc said on Thursday they would form a joint venture to develop organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, with the government-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) taking a majority stake.
The venture, bringing together all of Japan's OLED technology, would make small to mid-size panels for wearables, smartphones and tablets.
The new company will be called JOLED Inc and is scheduled to be launched in January. The INCJ will hold 75 percent of the voting rights in JOLED, Japan Display will hold 15 percent, and Sony and Panasonic will each own 5 percent. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.