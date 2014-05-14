TOKYO May 14 Sony Corp said on Wednesday that it expects to sell 50 million smartphones in the current fiscal year to March 2015, compared with 39.1 million in the previous year.

The company also said it expects a dollar-yen rate of 103 yen this fiscal year, versus an average of 100.2 yen in the prior year. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)