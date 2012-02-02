Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
TOKYO Feb 2 Sony Corp on Thursday kept its annual LCD TV sales forecast unchanged but cut its forecasts for digital camera and PlayStation 3 hardware sales.
The consumer electronics company reduced its digital camera sales forecast to 21 million cameras from 23 million cameras for the fiscal year ending in March, and lowered its PlayStation 3 hardware sales outlook to 14 million consoles from 15 million.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.