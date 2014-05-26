* Sony says no plans regarding development of operations,
details to come
* Shanghai Oriental Pearl says one JV for hardware, one for
software
* Comes after Microsoft sets Xbox One China launch for
September
(Adds capital, ownership of JVs, Sony comment, context)
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, May 26 Japan's Sony Corp and
China's Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group Co Ltd will
set up two joint ventures to make and market Sony's PlayStation
games console in China, Shanghai Oriental Pearl said in a stock
exchange filing on Monday.
One joint venture will be responsible for the console's
hardware, while the other will be focused on software, the
company said in the filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The joint ventures, which will be in Shanghai's free trade
zone, will be set up by a subsidiary of Shanghai Oriental Pearl
and by Sony's China arm.
But China is likely to be a difficult market for games
consoles, which were banned from 2000 until last January. Piracy
and smuggling of consoles is rife, and the Chinese gaming market
is very different to traditional console markets like Japan,
Europe and the U.S. as Chinese gamers predominantly play PC and
mobile games.
Chinese games developers and publishers have also adopted a
"free to play" model where games are free and they make money by
selling in-game upgrades like extra lives and special weapons.
Games consoles traditionally make their money from the sale of
the console and games themselves.
Sony and Shanghai Oriental Pearl are setting up the joint
ventures in response to the suspension of the ban on game
consoles within Shanghai's free trade zone, a Sony Computer
Entertainment Inc spokesman told Reuters.
Nothing has been decided regarding the development of
operations, and details will be announced later, the spokesman
said.
Sony Computer Entertainment Inc is the Sony unit responsible
for the PlayStation.
One of the joint ventures will have registered capital of 10
million yuan ($1.60 million) and will be 51 percent owned by
Shanghai Oriental Pearl Culture Development Co and 49 percent
owned by Sony (China), Shanghai Oriental Pearl said in the
filing.
The other will have registered capital of 43.8 million yuan
and will be 30 percent owned by Shanghai Oriental Pearl Culture
Development Co and 70 percent owned by Sony (China).
Sony's move comes one month after Microsoft Corp
and its joint-venture partner BesTV New Media Co Ltd
announced they would launch Microsoft's flagship Xbox One games
console in China in September.
Earlier in April, Shanghai's government said console makers
such as Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo Co will be able to
manufacture and sell consoles in China through "foreign-invested
enterprises" in Shanghai's free trade zone, after temporarily
lifting the ban on consoles in January.
China had banned game consoles in 2000, citing their
negative effect on the mental health of its youth.
($1 = 6.2365 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Reiji Murai in
TOKYO; Editing by Christopher Cushing)