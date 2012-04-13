Sony Corp's logo is pictured at the company headquarters in Tokyo April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Shares of Sony Corp (6758.T) dropped more than 3 percent on Friday after new CEO Kazuo Hirai mapped out a revival plan to return the consumer electronics maker to profit and compete better with rivals Apple (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics .

Some analysts voiced concern that the revival plan, outlined on Thursday, didn't go far enough, as Sony struggles to emerge from four years of losses and regain the innovative flair of its 1980s glory days.

Sony shares were last down 3 percent at 1,482 yen after dropping to 1,474, their lowest since early February.

