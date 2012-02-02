TOKYO Feb 2 Shares of Sony Corp traded down 1 percent after the electronics and videogame maker said that Vice President Kazuo Hirai will replace Howard Stringer as CEO on April 1.

Its shares were suspended from morning trade along with more than 200 other stocks due to a system glitch at the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Sony was down 1.1 percent at 1,359 yen. It will announce quarterly earnings after the bell.