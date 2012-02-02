Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
TOKYO Feb 2 Shares of Sony Corp traded down 1 percent after the electronics and videogame maker said that Vice President Kazuo Hirai will replace Howard Stringer as CEO on April 1.
Its shares were suspended from morning trade along with more than 200 other stocks due to a system glitch at the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Sony was down 1.1 percent at 1,359 yen. It will announce quarterly earnings after the bell.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.