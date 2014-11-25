TOKYO Nov 25 Sony Corp does not plan
to renew its sponsorship contract with FIFA, the governing body
for world soccer, as the Japanese electronics maker needs to
prioritise its restructuring efforts, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Such a move would follow Emirates Airline's
announcement this month that it was ending its sponsorship of
FIFA, a blow to the governing body as it investigates whether
there was corruption in the bidding process for the next two
World Cup competitions.
Sony has been a FIFA sponsor for the eight years to 2014 in
a contract worth 33 billion yen ($280 million).
Sony on Tuesday said it was aiming to restructure its TV and
mobile divisions further while targeting robust growth for its
electronics devices division, which houses its growing image
sensors business.
An official for the electronics conglomerate said he could
not comment on future contracts.
The people familiar with the matter declined to be
identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
($1 = 117.8900 yen)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Edwina Gibbs)