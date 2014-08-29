TOKYO Aug 29 SoftBank Corp is to offer
a Sony Corp smartphone for the first time, selling the
upcoming Xperia handset both in Japan and through subsidiary
Sprint Corp in the United States, sources with knowledge
of the matter said.
Four sources told Reuters that Sony's Xperia Z3, its next
flagship smartphone expected to be unveiled at next week's IFA
tech expo in Berlin, will be available in time for the winter
holiday season in both countries.
The deal would mark the first time SoftBank's mobile unit
has offered a Sony handset, and the first time a Sony smartphone
will be available on a U.S. carrier other than No. 4 carrier
T-Mobile US Inc.
(Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida and Reiji Murai; Writing by
Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)