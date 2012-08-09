TOKYO Aug 9 Sony Corp said on Thursday
it plans to buy all the shares it does not already own in So-net
Entertainment, an internet provider and medical
information website operator, for about 60 billion yen ($765.70
million).
The Japanese consumer electronics giant, which owns 58
percent of So-net directly or through subsidiaries, plans to
make a tender offer bid beginning Friday through Sept. 20 for
the remaining shares and turn it into a wholly owned unit, it
said in a statement.
($1 = 78.3600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)