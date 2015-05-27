TOKYO May 27 The head of Japanese electronics
maker Sony Corp's mobile business said on Wednesday he
plans to deal with the effects of a stronger dollar versus the
yen by tweaking the pricing of its handsets and by cutting
costs.
Hiroki Totoki, who leads Sony's mobile phone business,
warned that currency fluctuations could potentially have a
bigger impact than competition on profitability.
"We're seeing a strengthening in the dollar under way. But
despite the impact of exchange rates, we would like to limit
losses through pricing and lower operating expenses," said
Totoki, speaking at an investor conference in Tokyo.
