CBS anchor Pelley leaving evening news broadcast
LOS ANGELES, May 31 CBS journalist Scott Pelley is leaving the evening news anchor chair and will work full time on news magazine "60 Minutes," the network said in a statement on Wednesday.
TOKYO May 22 Japan's Sony Corp lowered its sales target for digital cameras to 1.3 trillion yen ($12.7 billion) for the fiscal year to end-March 2015, from a previous estimate of 1.5 trillion yen.
Sony also cut its sales target for smartphones and tablets to 1.5 trillion yen in its 2014 fiscal year from an earlier outlook of 1.8 trillion yen.
Sony, which expects smartphone sales to rise by more than a quarter to 42 million in the current year to end-March, is battling with China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp and South Korea's LG Electronics for third place in the $225 billion global market behind Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc.
LOS ANGELES, May 31 CBS journalist Scott Pelley is leaving the evening news anchor chair and will work full time on news magazine "60 Minutes," the network said in a statement on Wednesday.
LAGOS, May 31 For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.