Aug 29 Sony Corp released an upgraded
version of its Android tablet on Wednesday, branding its rival
to Apple Inc's iPad and Samsung Electronics'
Galaxy as "Xperia" in a bid to unify its mobile
devices under one name.
Sony has identified its mobile devices unit, which also
makes Xperia smartphones, as one of its key units as it tries to
overcome losses from televisions that contributed to an overall
record net loss of 455 billion yen ($5.8 billion) in the year
ended March 31.
Featuring a 9.4 inch (24 cm) screen and loaded with the
Android 4.0 operating system, the Xperia is the second tablet
from Sony, which released its first models in April last year.
At the time, Sony said it wanted to claim second spot in the
increasingly competitive tablet market ahead of Samsung, but
failed to ignite enough consumer interest in the devices.
The iconic Japanese consumer electronics brand also wants to
boost sales of digital cameras and games consoles, while
nurturing new businesses including medical devices.
Though more powerful than its predecessors, the new tablet
from Sony also faces a more crowded marketplace. In June,
Microsoft Corp introduced its first tablet, dubbed
Surface.
Signs of a turnaround for Sony are yet to emerge.
On Aug. 2 it cut its full-year operating profit forecast to
130 billion yen from 180 billion, and slashed its combined sales
target for Vita and PSP handheld games consoles to 12 million
from 16 million.
The Xperia tablet will retail in the U.S. from Sept. 7,
costing $399 for a 16 gigabyte version and $599 for a 64
gigabyte model, the company said in a press release. Like
Microsoft's device it is also available with a keyboard that
doubles as a cover, for which consumers will be asked to pay an
addition $99.99.